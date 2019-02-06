Tom Brady had priceless reaction to Duron Harmon's Super Bowl parade attire originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

New England Patriots safety Duron Harmon wore a pretty cool jersey to Tuesday's Super Bowl LIII victory parade in Boston, and Tom Brady couldn't believe it.

Brady gave a priceless reaction when he learned that Harmon was wearing his high school jersey. Check out the exchange, which includes a funny joke from Devin McCourty, in the tweet below:

TFW you see @dharm32 wearing your high school jersey... pic.twitter.com/WgQo81FmOK — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 6, 2019

Harmon was wearing Brady's jersey from Serra High School in San Mateo, Calif., home of the Padres.

Here's a front and back view of the jersey:

Duron Harmon wore Tom Brady's high school jersey to the #Patriots parade today. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/OA8go9hHAZ — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) February 5, 2019

Harmon's choice of attire wasn't his only notable contribution to Tuesday's parade. He also called out Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson for comments he made after last season's Super Bowl.

