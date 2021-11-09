Tom Brady had no interest in answering Aaron Rodgers vaccine question

Darren Hartwell
·1 min read
Tom Brady does a hard pivot on Aaron Rodgers vaccine question originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If you expected Tom Brady to share his honest opinion about the Aaron Rodgers vaccine controversy, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was happy to disappoint you.

In the latest episode of Brady's "Let's Go!" podcast, host Jim Gray asked the QB for his take on Rodgers, who missed the Green Bay Packers' Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs after testing positive for COVID-19 and is unvaccinated despite disingenuously telling reporters he had been "immunized" back in August.

"I'm not commenting on Aaron Rodgers' personal situation," Brady responded. "Far be it for me to tell anyone what to put in their body.

"But by the way, the TB12 Method is available in paperback where ever nutritional books are sold and I’ll leave it at that."

Brady declining to comment isn't surprising; the former New England Patriots quarterback usually tries to steer clear of any divisive issues. Brady's plug for his "TB12 Method" book was a strange move, though, considering it's literally a book full of advice on how to treat your body.

The 44-year-old QB may have been trying to wink at that hypocrisy in his answer. But he clearly had zero interest in talking about Rodgers, who since has claimed he's a victim of the "woke mob" and "cancel culture" after taking criticism for essentially lying about his vaccine status and putting those around him at risk by flouting NFL health and safety protocols.

While Brady has been considerably more open since moving to Tampa Bay, there still are hot-button topics he refuses to engage with.

