Tom Brady had an incredible response to Julian Edelman's post welcoming new QB Cam Newton to Patriots

For the first time in nearly two decades, Tom Brady is no longer the starting quarterback of the New England Patriots. Yet, the QB is doing whatever he can to remind his former favorite target not to forget about him.

New England signed Cam Newton on Sunday to a one-year deal, hoping the former NFL MVP can return to his peak form with the Patriots. Shortly after, Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman welcomed the quarterback to the Northeast in an Instagram post.

Naturally, Brady saw the post from the wideout. And in the most Brady-like response, the six-time Super Bowl champion jokingly reminded Edelman who his '#1' will always be.

"I will always be your #1," Brady replied, adding a winking emoji to the end.

Tom Brady's response to Julian Edelman's post about Cam Newton 😂 pic.twitter.com/jGig85yWIe — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 30, 2020

Things might be a little awkward in New England, now.

Brady and Edelman have been an incredible tandem in the NFL over the past several seasons. Edelman played an instrumental role in New England's Super Bowl runs in 2016-17 and 2018-19, earning MVP honors in Super Bowl LIII.

While Brady has a new pair of excellent receivers in Tampa with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin (not to mention the return of Rob Gronkowski), it's clear the QB still misses his favorite target.

