Tom Brady had his own version of the 'flu game' in 2005: 'Wasn't sure how I was going to play'

During his 22-year career in the NFL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady hasn't always played in ideal conditions. Brady battled a knee injury last season, but that didn't stop him from winning the Super Bowl.

Turns out, the flu can't stop Brady either. Like another GOAT, Brady came away victorious during his own version of the "flu game," he revealed during an episode of ESPN's "Man in the Arena."

Brady said his "flu game" occurred in a playoff game in 2005, when he was a member of the New England Patriots. The night before the AFC championship against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brady said he was sick in his hotel room and, "wasn't sure how I was going to play."

Brady wasn't the only player on the team with the flu. He said a number of players on the Patriots were sick and quarantining in their hotel rooms prior to the contest.

Despite the flu, frigid temperatures, a rabid fanbase and Dick LeBeau's stifling defense, the Patriots beat the Steelers 41-27 to advance to the Super Bowl. The team was victorious in the Super Bowl, beating the Philadelphia Eagles. The win gave the Patriots their third Super Bowl win in four seasons.

Brady called the AFC championship win over the Steelers the "most satisfying win" of his career, not including his Super Bowl victories. Why? Because the Steelers beat the Patriots during the regular season. Brady wanted revenge on Pittsburgh.

Michael Jordan had flu game in 1997 NBA finals

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan made the "flu game" a thing in 1997. Jordan was sick during the team's 1997 Finals run against the Utah Jazz. Despite his illness, Jordan dropped 38 points on the Jazz in Game 5, leading the Bulls to a win. Jordan said playing the game was, "probably the most difficult thing I've ever done."

Jordan later revealed the "flu game" isn't exactly an accurate title. During "The Last Dance," Jordan said he was dealing with food poisoning prior to the contest. The "food poisoning game" doesn't have the same ring to it, though.

The legacy of the "flu game" is still strong today. Tennessee Titans receiver A.J. Brown joked about having his own version of the "flu game" after playing through food poisoning. To hype up his new book, Scottie Pippen questioned whether Jordan's "flu game" was that impressive.