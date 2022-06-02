Tom Brady had a hilarious reaction to a total shank during The Match

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady may be a legend on the gridiron, but it appears he may have to refine his golf game.

During Capitol One’s “The Match” on Wednesday, Brady hooked a shot as he was trying to find his way across the green. The ball traveled 122 miles per hour but managed to hook 84 feet to the left. In what has been a tightly-contested match all the way through, Brady’s wayward shot was certainly surprising.

After the shot, he made sure to give the TNT crew some good-natured ribbing as he looked to rebound from the miscue.

"Some tip you gave me." Brady had to call out the crew this shot 😂 #CapitalOnesTheMatch pic.twitter.com/w4hf5nBshn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 2, 2022

With “The Match,” a celebrity golf event, wrapping up, the contest had a little bit of everything. At the very least, Brady will have football to fall back on in case golf does not work out.

Related