Tom Brady had hilarious advice for Matt Stafford during the Rams’ Super Bowl parade

Retired quarterback Tom Brady knows how the Super Bowl parade festivities can get a little very out of hand. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback appeared a bit wobbly after last year’s Super Bowl floating parade when he was tossing the Lombardi Trophy between boats.

Somehow, the trophy stayed dry.

With plenty of Super Bowl wisdom, Brady couldn’t help but share some advice with Matthew Stafford, who was celebrating his first championship with the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday during their parade. The NFL Network showed Stafford knocking back a beer, which drew Brady’s caveat.

“Mix in a water Matt….trust me,” Brady tweeted.

Never a bad advice.

And Brady gets another W on social media.

