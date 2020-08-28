Tom Brady had 'a hell of a day' in first Bucs scrimmage

Tom Brady quickly impressed new coach Bruce Arians in his first Tampa Bay Buccaneers scrimmage.

Veteran quarterback Brady is preparing for his first NFL season since leaving the New England Patriots, where he won six Super Bowls.

It did not take long for the 43-year-old to show his class, leading a 16-play, 98-yard touchdown drive on his first possession as a Bucs player at Raymond James Stadium.

Arians delighted in Brady's strong start, telling reporters: "I thought Tom was very, very efficient and did a good job of leadership.

"When you get the first long drive of the year, guys start dragging. He got them in the huddle and he got it rolling, you know? Keeping under the 25-second and 40-second clock pretty good.

"We weren't close at all, but he was commanding that pretty good. Overall, I thought he had a hell of a day. Overall, I was pretty pleased."

Brady acknowledged he is still adapting, though, not helped by the absence of a preseason schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic, limiting Tampa Bay to intrasquad scrimmages.

"It's very different with no preseason games and learning against our own team constantly, not travelling at all," Brady said, turning his focus towards the September 13 opener against the New Orleans Saints.

"We've got to take advantage of the time we have because we still have time to practice, but it is coming fast and I think today was a good day for all of us to see it's right around the corner.

"We need to tighten some things up so we will be ready to go against a great football team in a couple weeks."