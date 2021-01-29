Tom Brady gushes about 'very loyal' Bucs head coach Bruce Arians originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There's a clear difference between Tom Brady's relationship with his former head coach Bill Belichick and his current head coach Bruce Arians.

Throughout Brady's 20 seasons in New England, it was all business between him and Belichick. That dynamic resulted in nine Super Bowl appearances and six championships, so it worked out for the best all things considered.

Brady's relationship with his Bucs head coach is far more laid-back. In the 43-year-old quarterback's own words, it's a friendship. Sure, Arians will get on Brady for missing a few throws, but the ex-Patriots QB clearly didn't take those critiques personally.

On Thursday, Brady raved about his experience working with Arians.

"He's a great leader, he's a great person, he's a great friend, he's very loyal," Brady said. "He's just got a great way about communicating effectively with everybody around here, and everybody has a great affection for him for the person he is. There's nobody who would ever say anything bad about him. Everyone wants to win for him. ...

"He puts a lot into it, expects a lot out of it, and just really excited for him to be recognized ... He's done an amazing job this year with the team ... just love playing for him."

Now that's some effusive praise.

Brady will look to win his seventh Super Bowl -- his first with Arians and the Bucs -- when Tampa Bay faces off against the Kansas City Chiefs. The anticipated showdown is set for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on Sunday, Feb. 7.