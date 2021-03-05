Tom Brady has great reaction to his rookie card selling for incredible record price

Nick Goss
·1 min read
Tom Brady has great reaction to his rookie card selling for massive record price originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The sport card market is booming, and Tom Brady is one of the industry's most popular players.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback just won his seventh Super Bowl championship last month, taking his historic Hall of Fame career to an even higher level.

Brady's best trading card is a 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket. It's a rookie card that also features Brady's autograph.

Is Tom Brady the GOAT? Joe Montana shares honest thoughts

There are 100 of them in existence, and one copy that was professionally graded an 8/10 by Beckett Grading Services just sold for $1.32 million this week through PWCC Marketplace.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by PWCC Marketplace (@pwccmarketplace)

Brady saw the news of the sale and had a funny reaction on his Instagram story:

The sale of this Brady card is a huge moment for the football card market. The excitement should continue right into the 2021 NFL season when an excellent group of young quarterbacks -- led by Trevor Lawrence -- creates what should be a highly sought-after rookie class for card collectors.

