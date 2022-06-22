Tom Brady has great reaction to Patriots bringing red throwback jerseys back

Brady has great reaction to Pats bringing red throwback jerseys back originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots announced Wednesday they're bringing their classic red throwback jerseys back for select games in the 2022 season. It'll be their first time donning the iconic uniforms since 2012.

Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who didn't get to wear the uniform from 2013-19, caught wind of the news and shared a hilarious reaction on Twitter.

Fortunately for Brady, might get to wear another beloved throwback soon with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs recently announced that they'll bring back their famous "creamsicle" uniforms for the 2023 campaign. Of course, there's a chance the 44-year-old will call it a career after this season and miss out on those jerseys too.

The Patriots are on break until July 26, when they'll begin training camp. Their regular season begins Sept. 11 in Miami.