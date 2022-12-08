Is Tom Brady going to another Super Bowl or Odell Beckham Jr. finding a team a more likely comeback? |Podcast

The NFC South looks like the least competitive division in the NFL, but quarterback Tom Brady isn't sitting back and watching a chance at an eighth Super Bowl ring slip away.

Elsewhere, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Miami Dolphins with Mr. Irrelevant, Brock Purdy, after Jimmy Garoppolo left the game with a foot injury. Jimmy G will be sidelined into the postseason – if the Niners make it that far.

MORE: Kyle Shanahan not very optimistic about Jimmy G's return but 49ers aren't ruling it out

OPINION: Elite defense is (still) key to 49ers chances to pull off miracle with third-string QB

Odell Beckham Jr. has been on a world tour lately. Is the Super Bowl-winning wide receiver close to signing with a new team? If so, is that the best move for OBJ and any NFL team?

Beckham's former team, the Los Angeles Rams, signed a new quarterback off waivers, adding depth to its depleted team with Baker Mayfield. After getting let go by the Carolina Panthers, will the former No. 1 NFL draft pick find his way back to the starting spot?

PLAYOFF POSSIBILITIES: Which teams can lock up postseason spot in Week 14?

Welcome to It's a Football Podcast! with USA TODAY Sports+ Insiders Safid Deen and Tyler Dragon. Each week the insiders take you to the field and behind the scenes covering every X and O because they know football.

But, what's it called?

It's a Football Podcast!

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Buccaneers Tom Brady's still got it. OBJ continues search for new team