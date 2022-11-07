Tom Brady goes over 100,000-yard passing mark for career

The GOAT has reached another plateau, one no one else will likely scale.

In the fourth quarter of Tampa Bay’s game with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Tom Brady threw a pass to Leonard Fournette.

The gain was for 15 yards on a third-and-20, not enough for the first down but more than enough to push Brady over 100,000 passing yarks for his remarkable career.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire