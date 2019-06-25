Is Tom Brady the GOAT? Jets legend Joe Namath believes so originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

It's universally understood in New England that Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback to ever. He's won more Super Bowls than any player ever and is in the NFL's top five in career passing yards, touchdowns and passer rating.

Still, some around the country - perhaps those with personal vendettas against Brady and the Patriots - refuse to hand the GOAT status to TB12. Recently, NBC Sports' Chris Simms ranked Brady ninth among active quarterbacks heading into the 2019 season.

But one legendary quarterback, Joe Namath, is with New England - and on the right side of history. During an appearance on Howard Stern's radio show on Monday, Namath unequivocally called Brady the best to ever lace up football cleats.

Is @TomBrady the best-ever @NFL quarterback? @RealJoeNamath thinks so. "I've not seen anybody have that many big games and answer the challenge as well as he has," he tells @HowardStern. pic.twitter.com/SmoIzrqp4p — Stern Show (@sternshow) June 24, 2019

"Tom is the best," Namath said. "I've been asked that question for many years. Johnny (Unitas) was great, Otto Graham, 'Slingin' Sammy Baugh, I'll go back. But meantime, Tom has been challenged more -- in recent history, certainly -- with more huge games than anyone I can remember."

Namath makes a good point. Brady has thrown the most touchdown passes (28 more than second place Joe Montana), has the most passing yards and has led the most fourth quarter comebacks (9) in NFL playoff history. He's also 6-3 in Super Bowls.

Namath famously won Super Bowl III after guaranteeing a victory and will always be a legend in the Big Apple, but New Yorkers might not be too happy with Namath now after he anointed their rival the GOAT.

