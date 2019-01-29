Tom Brady gives perfect answer to young fan's question about "haters" originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has dealt with "haters" his whole life. It comes with the territory of being one of the best players in NFL history, and when you win more than everyone else.

Brady was asked a question by a young fan during Super Bowl Opening Night about opposing fan bases and haters, and the 41-year-old quarterback gave the boy, and everyone else watching, some great advice.

Tom Brady was impressed with the confidence of an 8-year-old to step up and ask him questions on Opening Night.



Question: How do you focus despite negative fans - a.k.a. the haters?



Brady: "We love ‘em. We love ‘em back. Because we don't hate back..." pic.twitter.com/jxT8ipiddw







— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 29, 2019

There's no doubt the Patriots have seen the criticism hurled their way throughout the season and in the playoffs, and it appears to have provided an extra source of motivation for them as they pursue a sixth championship Sunday in Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams.

There's nothing wrong with using criticism and hate as motivation to prove people wrong, but as Brady noted in this interaction, hating back is never the solution.

