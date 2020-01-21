Tom Brady gives Patriots fans hope in response to free agency plea

Hope is all New England Patriots fans have right now. And Tom Brady is keeping that hope alive.

The 42-year-old quarterback will be free to sign with any NFL team when he becomes a free agent in March. Patriots fans obviously don't want to see him go, though -- as evidenced by a message for Brady etched into the ice at the Boston Public Garden lagoon over the weekend.

Someone has written STAY TOM on the Boston Public Garden lagoon.



That message apparently reached Brady, who re-shared the photo on his Instagram story Tuesday with the caption "Love you all."

If you'd like to see Brady stay in New England, you're certainly pleased with this development.

Brady still hasn't decided where he'll play in 2020, though, recently telling Westwood One's Jim Gray he's taking an "open-minded approach" to free agency.

Money will be an obvious factor in that decision, as the six-time Super Bowl champion may be less inclined to take another hometown discount for a club that may not be inclined to commit over 10 percent of its payroll to a 42-year-old QB.

But Brady still loves the only fans he's known over the last 20 seasons, which has to count for something ... right?

