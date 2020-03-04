Tom Brady gives update on his NFL free agency in Instagram Live with Dana White

UFC president Dana White went on Instagram Live Wednesday with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady joining via phone, and, unsurprisingly, the subject of the 42-year-old's upcoming NFL free agency came up.

White did his best to recruit Brady to Las Vegas, where the Raiders will play their first season since leaving Oakland in 2020. Brady's response, as expected, didn't give any indication whether he's leaning toward returning to the Patriots or leaving. He did reveal he'll soon be on vacation with his family.

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here's a transcript of that part of the conversation, as transcribed by ESPN's Mike Reiss:

White to Brady: "Come on, get to Vegas!"

Brady: "It's been a lot of patience for me. Obviously, being where I've been for 20 years, it's been an amazing experience. I don't know what the future holds. Right now, I'm just trying to be patient through this process. It's my first time going through it. In the meantime, I'm going to spend a lot of time with my family over the next 10-12 days. We have a little vacation planned, which I'm looking forward to."

Watch the full exchange in the video below:

Dana White pitches Tom Brady to come to the Raiders and Brady responds 👀 (via danawhite, a_finnegan206/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/vPVrWTQBKl — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 4, 2020

The legal tampering period of NFL free agency begins March 16, and the market actually opens on March 18, which is when players can officially sign new contracts. Being on vacation obviously wouldn't prevent Brady from taking important phone calls from teams interested in signing him.

Story continues

Brady has played his entire 20-year career with the Patriots and has enjoyed remarkable success, including six Super Bowl titles and many NFL records. Oddsmakers have pegged the Patriots as betting favorites to sign Brady, but several other teams reportedly are interested in acquiring his services.

Tom Brady gives update on his NFL free agency in Instagram Live with Dana White originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston