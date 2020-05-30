Tom Brady took time out of his Saturday to congratulate the Class of 2020 at the Forman School in Litchfield, Conn.

The former New England Patriots quarterback gave an inspiring virtual commencement address in which he implored the graduating students to embrace adversity. Brady used the coronavirus pandemic as an example of a challenge the students -- along with the rest of the world -- are learning to overcome.

"We've all had our difficult times overcoming different adversities and challenges that we're facing, and this one is no different," Brady said. "I think what you understand when you're going through things like this is you learn from them and you make the best of them."

Brady also spent time talking about his own career, and the obstacles he overcame to go from the No. 199 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft to a six-time Super Bowl champion and arguably the greatest QB of all time. The 42-year-old stressed the importance of putting 100 percent effort into everything one hopes to accomplish in life.

"Your future is going to be what you make of it," Brady said. "Because you ‘re not going to be able to rely on people to do things for you. That's not the way life is. If you want to be great at something, you're going to have to put all your commitment and effort and discipline into doing just that."

Click the link in the tweet below to watch Brady's full commencement address:

Tom Brady gave an excellent commencement address at the ⁦@formanschool⁩. Awesome work. https://t.co/jquvu6UCNl — Seth Wickersham (@SethWickersham) May 30, 2020

Now that's a speech the Forman School Class of 2020 will never forget.

Tom Brady gives inspiring commencement address for Forman School in Connecticut originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston