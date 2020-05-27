Tom Brady gives his 9 takeaways from 'The Match,' pledges to stick to football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had fun during “The Match: Champions for Charity,” but isn’t looking to take up golfing any time soon. Brady listed nine takeaways from Sunday’s event, one of which included Brady pledging he would stick to his day job from now on.

Brady, 42, also joked that it was nice to feel young again.

Brady’s partner, Phil Mickelson is 49. Their opponents, Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods, are both 44. Brady was actually the youngest person to take part in “The Match.”

While Brady couldn’t help but poke fun at everyone else, he also made sure to compliment Manning, Mickelson and Woods. Brady said Manning was still clutch, praised Mickelson for being a tremendous partner and said Woods was a “great host and champion.”

Brady finished by saying he would stick to his day job moving forward. That’s probably a good idea. While Brady hit at least one huge shot during “The Match,” he struggled early. It reached a point where fans following along started ripping Brady’s golf game.

Fans, not surprisingly, ate that up. “The Match” received record ratings Sunday, becoming the most-watched cable golf telecast. Its success has Mickelson thinking about making “The Match” a more regular event.

If that happens, perhaps Brady will change his tune. Football won’t be there forever, and Brady — despite his struggles on the golf course — admitted he had fun during “The Match.”

Plus, given his competitive nature, you know Brady isn’t going to turn down a rematch. Getting the best of Manning in another sport is too tempting.

Tom Brady had a lot of fun during "The Match," but he's going to stick to football moving forward. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)

