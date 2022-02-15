Tom Brady gives his take on Buccaneers star Rob Gronkowski's NFL future

Tom Brady gives his take on Rob Gronkowski's future in NFL originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady retired from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL earlier this month, but we still haven't heard whether one of his longtime teammates will join him.

Veteran tight end Rob Gronkowski, who has played with Brady his entire career on the New England Patriots and Bucs, is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Gronkowski already retired once after winning Super Bowl LIII with the Patriots during the 2018 season. Will he do so again?

Brady gave his thoughts on Gronk's future during his latest "Let's Go!" podcast episode with co-host Jim Gray.

“I don’t know (if he’ll keep playing),” Brady said. “I certainly hope so. I’ve watched him basically practice and play since he started in the NFL. He could certainly do it. It’s a big commitment for all of us. It’s a big commitment to keep playing, and I know when he’s willing to make that commitment, he’s unstoppable out there as a player. He’ll have a lot of opportunity in every aspect of life because of who he is and his personality and what he brings to what he does, so I sure hope so.”

USA TODAY Sports

Gronkowski is not only still an excellent player -- 55 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns in 2021 -- he's a lot of fun to watch and brings some much-needed fun to the game with his personality and humor.

“There’s a lot of players that are going to be facing those tough decisions and really weighing the risks, the rewards of continuing to play,” Brady said. “But Gronk’s someone that I love. He’s an inspirational person to me and an inspirational friend, teammate. I think football’s a lot better when he’s in it.”

Gronkowski isn't the only notable free agent for the Buccaneers. Star wide receiver Chris Godwin, who missed the playoffs because of a torn ACL, also is able to test the open market unless he's franchise tagged.

It's safe to say the Bucs roster could look quite different by the time Week 1 of the 2022 season rolls around in September.

