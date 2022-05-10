Tom Brady’s gig with Fox Sports comes with a hefty paycheck

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady could easily spend the rest of his life sitting on a beach with his kids and his wife Gisele in Costa Rica, where he owns a vacation home. But he wants to play more football. And then after that, he’s going to be an NFL analyst.

He and Fox Sports agreed to a deal that Brady will start whenever his playing career comes to an end. The terms of that agreement are generous for Brady, who will make between $20 million and $25 million per year when he decides to step into the broadcast booth, according to Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy.

Tom Brady will step into richest pact in sports media history, sources tell @FOS. Once he retires from NFL, Brady will earn $20 million to $25 million a year as No. 1 analyst for Fox. Brady will surpass both Troy Aikman of ESPN and Tony Romo of CBS.https://t.co/gVEibX7NK3 — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) May 10, 2022

That’s a nice chunk of change.

List