Tom Brady’s gig with Fox Sports comes with a hefty paycheck

Henry McKenna
·1 min read
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady could easily spend the rest of his life sitting on a beach with his kids and his wife Gisele in Costa Rica, where he owns a vacation home. But he wants to play more football. And then after that, he’s going to be an NFL analyst.

He and Fox Sports agreed to a deal that Brady will start whenever his playing career comes to an end. The terms of that agreement are generous for Brady, who will make between $20 million and $25 million per year when he decides to step into the broadcast booth, according to Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy.

That’s a nice chunk of change.

