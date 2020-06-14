Tom Brady gets workout in with Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur

Tom Brady recently has been putting in work with some of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates at Berkeley Preparatory School. But on Saturday, the former New England Patriots quarterback had a new workout partner.

Brady spent some time working out with Shedeur Sanders, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. Shedeur shared photos from the session and clearly was thankful for the lessons learned from one of the greatest QBs to ever play the game.





Deion Sanders also shared photos of his son's workout with Brady and thanked the Bucs signal-caller in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Brady seemed to enjoy the experience just as much as Shedeur and Deion did.

"Love seeing @shedeursanders wanting to learn and put the effort in to be at his very best for his team!" Brady commented on Deion Sanders' Instagram post. "It was my pleasure and always here for him!!! 👊🏼 It's our responsibility to pass on the knowledge to the next generation who will carry the torch!!! And I loved seeing @deionsanders as his dad supporting him every step of the way! I was learning too 😀💯"

Shedeur Sanders is a four-star quarterback, according to ESPN, and is entering his senior season at Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill, Texas. He has already received offers from several high-profile schools including Alabama, Baylor, Georgia, Florida State, LSU, and Michigan.

It sounds like he already was on the right track for a successful football career, but some extra guidance from a six-time Super Bowl champion certainly won't hurt.

