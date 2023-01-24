Tom Brady gets testy, drops F-bombs when asked about his football future I The Rush

It’s Tuesday, January 24, 2023, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

Tom Brady did not appreciate being asked about his NFL future on his own podcast

Sean Payton is reportedly set to interview with the Arizona Cardinals for their head coach position

Shannon Sharpe serves up a mea culpa after his sideline explosion at the Grizzlies vs. Lakers game