Tom Brady gets a day off

Darin Gantt
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

Either the first day of Patriots training camp was exhausting, or Tom Brady‘s earned it.

According to Tom Curran of NBCSportsBoston.com, the Patriots quarterback was a spectator Friday morning.

Just a day off,” Curran noted, trying to allay any panic that might ensue.

The 41-year-old Brady seems to have proven himself in his first 19 years in the NFL, so a day of practice in July probably won’t be a dealbreaker for him or the team.

That left backup Brian Hoyer and rookie Jarrett Stidham to handle the non-padded practice. The Patriots will begin their fully padded work tomorrow.

