Tom Brady gets booed during NFL broadcasting debut at UFL championship game

Three months before Tom Brady is set to make his NFL broadcasting debut as Fox Sports' lead analyst, the future Hall of Fame quarterback was in the booth for Sunday's UFL championship game in St. Louis.

Brady joined Curt Menefee and Joel Klatt in calling the game between the Birmingham Stallions and San Antonio Brahmas, appearing in the second quarter following an introduction by Menefee.

“Bring in a little instant offense,” Menefee said as he introduced Brady during the second quarter with the game scoreless. “You know him, you love him: Tom Brady."

The former Patriots and Buccaneers star offered his insight into the offensive strategy for both teams. He later came down to present the MVP trophy to Stallions quarterback Adrian Martinez after Birmingham's 25-0 victory.

There are multiple reports of the boos St. Louis fans greeted him with in his broadcasting debut, but that's something the star has become accustomed to in his career as a player with the most Super Bowl championships. It seems that's a trend that will continue in his soon-to-be career as an analyst.

Brady, recently roasted on a Netflix special, is set to make his NFL broadcasting debut during the Week 1 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on September 8.

