Tom Brady gets an INT reversed, Bucs get another first down due to penalties and cash in with a TD

Tom Brady almost threw an interception in Super Bowl LV, but a penalty flag reversed it.

And the replay showed that Brady got the benefit of what looked like a pretty soft holding call.

Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward was defending Mike Evans on the outside, and Ward got his hands on Evans. Ward was called for a holding, though it was nowhere near an obvious penalty. It was a huge call, because Tyrann Mathieu caught an interception on a batted pass. The Buccaneers kept possession due to the holding penalty.

The Chiefs were hit with a defensive holding call on this play that negated an interception. pic.twitter.com/LRlm5KOwy9 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 8, 2021

Then a few plays later, the Chiefs gave the Buccaneers a real gift. Cornerback Antonio Hamilton lined up offsides on a Buccaneers field-goal attempt. It was on fourth-and-5, and the yardage from the penalty gave the Buccaneers a first down. Right after that, Brady hit Rob Gronkowski for a touchdown and a 14-3 lead.

Instead of getting a turnover, or at least holding Tampa Bay to a field goal, a pair of penalties led to a touchdown and put the Chiefs in a bigger hole.

Tom Brady had an interception overturned due to a penalty. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: