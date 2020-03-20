The Buccaneers didn’t exactly break the bank for Tom Brady.

Brady signed a two-year, $50 million contract, all of which is guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. At $25 million a year, Brady is well below the standard of $35 million a year set by Russell Wilson, and substantially below other $30 million a year quarterbacks including Ben Roethlisberger, Aaron Rodgers, Jared Goff, Kirk Cousins, Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan.

The contract also gives Brady the opportunity to earn another $4.5 million a year in incentives. But even if he hits all his incentives, that still puts him below $30 million a year.

Brady has a no-trade clause, so he appears tied to Tampa Bay for both the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

In the 2021 season, Brady will be 44 years old. He has said he wants to play until he’s 45, which suggests he might just have one more contract left in him.

Tom Brady gets $50 million guaranteed on two-year deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk