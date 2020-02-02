Tom Brady gave Allen Robinson great advice during Super Bowl week

There's a contingent of Bears fans hoping six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will be throwing touchdown passes to Allen Robinson as a member of the Chicago Bears in 2020, and while the chances seem slim (although still possible) for that to happen, Brady did speak with Robinson in Miami during the run-up to the Super Bowl.

Robinson, who attended the annual NFL Honors ceremony Saturday as the Bears' nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, said Brady gave him some worthwhile advice as he continues through his pro career.

"It's a very up-and-down league," Robinson said Brady told him, per the Chicago Sun-Times. "Just try to stay even-keel as possible. Through all the noise and all the madness, just try to stay even-keel."

The timing of Brady's words of wisdom couldn't be any better for Robinson and the Bears after what may have been the most disappointing performance of any team in 2019. The year began with Super Bowl aspirations in Chicago only to end with an 8-8 record and more questions than answers.

The biggest question is at quarterback, which is why the Brady fantasy exists in the first place. Mitch Trubisky didn't take the anticipated step forward in his second season under coach Matt Nagy and has created more doubt than confidence in his ability to ever become a franchise quarterback.

It's been magnified even more with the success of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who GM Ryan Pace infamously passed up in the 2017 NFL draft to select Trubisky.

Robinson, who has one year remaining on his contract with the Bears, has quickly emerged as one of the locker room's leaders. The fact that that he's still willing to reach out for guidance from an all-time great like Brady is further proof of why he's so beloved by the coaching staff. He's a pro's pro.

If the Bears had more players like Robinson on the roster, they'd be a perennial Super Bowl contender.

