Tom Brady gave this advice to NFL's new crop of rookie quarterbacks

Brady gave this advice to NFL's new crop of rookie quarterbacks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Who's better than Tom Brady to give rookie quarterbacks some good advice before they embark on their NFL careers?

The seven-time Super Bowl champion overcame plenty of adversity in his career. He started out as the 199th overall pick in the 2000 draft and became the greatest player (and quarterback) in league history over a 23-year career.

Brady recently met with four of the quarterbacks selected in the 2023 draft -- No. 1 pick Bryce Young, No. 2 pick C.J. Stroud, No. 4 pick Anthony Richardson and No. 33 pick Will Levis -- at a lunch hosted by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin.

It was a chance for these quarterbacks to get to know Brady and pick his brain.

What was one of Brady's messages to these young QBs? Don't stop working.

"Going in the second round, in the end, that’s not really that big of a deal," Brady said, "Going first overall, in the end, it’s not a big deal. It’s great, you’ve got an opportunity, you’re probably going to be paid more than anyone for a time period. But I was drafted 199, and I just outlasted everybody. There’s another me back there, right? So how do I keep my edge on everybody? I had to keep working. I didn’t go, ‘Hey, I’m good. I won three Super Bowls. I’m good.'"

After retiring for the second (and final) time earlier this year, Brady has a chance to become a great mentor and trusted voice for the next generations of quarterbacks coming into pro football.

There's nothing he hasn't seen as an NFL player, and that kind of experience and wisdom can be quite valuable for young players as they transition from college to the pros.