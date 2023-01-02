What is Tom Brady’s Future in Tampa Bay? | You Pod to Win the Game
Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss Tom Brady’s Future with the Buccaneers following Tampa Bay clinching their second straight division title.
Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss Tom Brady’s Future with the Buccaneers following Tampa Bay clinching their second straight division title.
The NFL playoff picture is far from finalized. Here are the AFC and NFC clinching scenarios for Week 18.
There's a lot to be decided in Week 18.
San Francisco, which started the season 3-4, now is one of three teams with a chance to securethe NFC's No. 1 playoff seed next week.
Colts quarterback Nick Foles was knocked out of Sunday’s loss to the Giants when he suffered injured ribs on a hit by Giants rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. Thibodeaux celebrated the play by making snow angels on the field next to Foles, who remained on the ground and clearly appeared to be in pain as [more]
Q. I'm sure it was a disappointing loss. I'm curious if you can speak to TCU's level of play. They're not a traditional power, but they look like it. So can you speak to their level of play today? COACH HARBAUGH: Congratulations to TCU.
Brady and Mike Evans were the stars on Sunday. But Camarda played a strong supporting role with the division on the line.
Monday's game was the first for the Bulldogs since Leach's death on Dec. 12.
Moving the Chiefs-Raiders game to Saturday was an odd choice, writes The Star’s Sam McDowell. Here’s why the NFL might regret it.
College Football Expert picks and predictions for the January 2nd bowl games
Brock Purdy's rookie season wasn't supposed to unfold like it has. But he has been up for the challenge, thanks to his studious habits and guidance from 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese.
The All-American's parents waited to tell him until after the game.
One of the plays that best illustrated how off things have been for the Buccaneers for most of the 2022 season came early in their first meeting with the Panthers. Wide receiver Mike Evans dropped a pass from quarterback Tom Brady while running wide open for what would have been a touchdown. The Bucs wound [more]
Carson Wentz had an interception-filled Sunday, which was predictable.
Ohio State lost to Georgia in the Peach Bowl in what could have been one of the most heartbreaking OSU losses ever. Here was Twitter's take.
Kyle Shanahan explained why the 49ers holding on to the NFC's No. 2 seed is "really important" as the regular season comes to an end.
Ohio State finished 11-2 with a 42-41 loss to Georgia. Here's what we learned about the Buckeyes from their performance Saturday.
Goodbread: How did Alabama football avoid Sugar Bowl opt-outs? A promise was made, and kept.
College football's bowl season continues with four games on Jan. 2, including the Cotton and Rose Bowls. Here’s a rundown of today's games.
The New England Patriots kept their playoff hopes alive with a win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Here's how they can punch their ticket to the postseason in Week 18, plus a look at the updated AFC standings.
Some takeaways from a thriller of a 49ers win in Las Vegas: