Tom Brady has funny reaction to Bruce Arians' new Super Bowl tattoo

Nick Goss
·1 min read
Tom Brady has funny reaction to Bruce Arians' Super Bowl tattoo originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians stayed true to his word.

Arians said early in the 2020 NFL season that if the Bucs won the Super Bowl, he would get a tattoo. The Buccaneers advanced to Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Washington Football Team, New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers to become NFC champions.

A strong game by Super Bowl MVP quarterback Tom Brady and a dominant performance from the Bucs defense was enough to slow down the defending champion Chiefs and secure Tampa Bay's second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

On Tuesday afternoon, Arians showed off his tattoo via Twitter. It drew a reaction from Brady, who responded with a tweet joking that he also got a tattoo. The fake tattoo was a picture of Arians sitting on a boat during the team's championship parade last month.

Check out Brady's funny response in the post below:

Could you imagine Brady actually getting that tattoo?

Brady, Arians and the rest of the Buccaneers have been enjoying their time as Super Bowl champions. The boat parade referenced above was great evidence of that.

The hard part will soon begin, and that's trying to repeat as Super Bowl champions. No team has accomplished the feat since 2004 when Brady led the New England Patriots to their third title.

