Tom Brady fulfills Chase Young's request, sends special package to NFL rookie

Brady fulfills Young's request, sends special package to NFL rookie

Washington Football Team rookie Chase Young had one request for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady after the Bucs' 31-23 win in last week's NFC Wild Card playoff game.

Brady delivered on that request.

Young wanted Brady's jersey, and the Buccaneers quarterback sent it to Washington's star defensive end with an autograph and a personal message that read, "Chase, best of luck."

Brady also included a "Go Blue" inscription, likely a reference to the University of Michigan, where the 43-year-old quarterback played college football. Young went to Ohio State, and the Buckeyes' rivalry with Michigan is one of the best in all of sports.

Young posted a picture of the jersey Brady sent to his Instagram story on Saturday. Check it out in the photo below:

Brady and the Buccaneers will resume their playoff run Sunday night against the Saints in New Orleans. The much-anticipated NFC Divisional Round matchup likely could be the final game between Brady and Saints quarterback Drew Brees.