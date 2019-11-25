Tom Brady on frustration: I can’t feel what isn’t authentic to me

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was not shy about airing his frustration with the offense’s play after a 17-10 win over the Eagles in Week 11 and that sparked a response from former teammate Rob Gronkowski.

Gronkowski said on FOX’s pregame show Sunday that Brady and the Patriots “should be happy” after winning games and said he doesn’t miss that part of being in New England. Brady and the offense scuffled again this week, but got a 13-9 win over the Cowboys.

The quarterback was less outwardly peeved during both his postgame press conference and a Monday morning appearance on WEEI that featured a question about Gronkowski’s comments. Brady said he can’t “feel other than what is authentic to me” when the team plays less than its best.

“I think everyone deals with things differently and I think that was part of having a guy like Gronk in the locker room that was so great was he approached it like he does,” Brady said. “He always looks at the bright spots in everything. When you have great attitudes like that, it is good to have. He was a great player for us for a long time. We have different challenges that we face and for me personally, I don’t have one emotion after every game. There’s probably five or 10. The moment you catch me is how I will feel at a particular time and sometimes it takes time to digest things and deal with things. Hopefully we can process those by the time the preparation for the next week starts.”

Brady’s approach may not be the one that Gronkowski would choose, but no one’s going to argue about how well it has worked out for him over the years.