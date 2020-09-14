This was not what the Buccaneers were expecting, not from Tom Brady.

After having survived the rollercoaster that was Jameis Winston last year (5,109 passing yards, 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions), the Bucs were ready for the clean, efficient football Brady has been known for throughout his long career.

Instead, two interceptions, one for a touchdown, and an ugly loss to the Saints.

“Just bad, terrible turnovers. It’s hard to win when you turn the ball over like that,” Brady said, via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com. “Obviously, I’ve got to do a much better job. . . . The turnovers really hurt us, and we’ve got to clean that up for next week. Got to do a lot better job.”

Bucs coach Bruce Arians wasn’t pleased with the interceptions either, but there were multiple screw-ups by his team that allowed the blame to be spread among many.

“Very disappointing,” Arians said. “I would never, after the way we practiced for the last two weeks, would have never thought I’d see us have that many penalties, that many turnovers and basically a mental error that cost us when we got back into the game. It’s Round One. We’ve lost Round One and we’ll get ready for Round Two.”

They can use the stiff-upper-lip routine, but it was jarring to see a similar script play out with a quarterback whose history suggested the opposite.

“I’ve lost plenty of games in my career,” Brady said. “So I know I don’t like it, but it happens. . . .

“I think we’re all disappointed it didn’t go our way, but the only people that can do something about it are the guys in the room. We have to look each other in the eye and all work harder, put more urgency on the things we have to do, to get back to work and do a better job.”

And that begins with the quarterback.

Tom Brady frustrated with “bad, terrible turnovers” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk