New Tom Brady free agency odds reveal where sportsbooks are leaning

Where will Tom Brady play in 2020?

It's a question that has dominated headlines since mid-January and has sparked a flurry of rumors across the spectrum, from those suggesting there's no way he re-signs with the Patriots in free agency to those adamant he'll return to New England for a 21st season.

While it's difficult to sort through all the noise, sportsbooks are a good barometer of where the Brady market stands. After all, they have a financial incentive to set reasonable odds on where the 42-year-old will take his first snap in 2020.

In light of the latest reports -- including a wealth of inside information from our own Tom E. Curran -- two oddsmakers updated their list of favorites Monday night for where Brady will play next season.

Here's DraftKings Sportsbook, courtesy of Bleacher Report:

And here's Westgate Superbook, courtesy of SportsLine:

For which team will Tom Brady take his first snap of the 2020-2021 NFL regular season?



Patriots -200

Titans +400

Raiders +600

Chargers +700

Colts +1400

Buccaneers +1400



Odds via @SuperBookUSA pic.twitter.com/8nrLYdiuvz

















— SportsLine (@SportsLine) March 3, 2020

The Patriots remain the favorite to re-sign Brady, with DraftKings pegging them at -150 and Westgate at -200. That -150 number is unchanged from what DraftKings had last week.

After New England, it gets interesting.

The Tennessee Titans are +700 behind the Las Vegas Raiders on DraftKings' board but are +400 at Westgate, boasting the slimmest odds of any NFL team. Led by former Patriot and close Brady friend Mike Vrabel, the Titans are an intriguing option for Brady; one NFL executive reportedly sees Tennessee as the best on-field fit for the QB.

The Raiders remain among the favorites to sign Brady, despite Curran recently reporting that head coach Jon Gruden isn't planning to give the QB "great chase" in free agency.

DraftKings views Tennessee and Las Vegas as the Patriots' only two serious competitors for Brady, but Westgate still has the Chargers in the hunt. Los Angeles just moved on from Philip Rivers, and the appeal of a new stadium in Southern California (where Brady has family) could make the Chargers a team to watch.

Despite the latest scuttlebutt and meticulous lip readings, though, oddsmakers still view a Brady-Bill Belichick reunion as the most likely scenario when free agency officially begins March 18.

