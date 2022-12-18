Tom Brady’s fourth-down touchdown pass gives Bucs 10-0 lead over Bengals

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles showed some guts on fourth down, and Tom Brady made it pay off.

Brady threw a touchdown pass to Russell Gage on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line early in the second quarter today, and the Bucs now have a 10-0 lead over the Bengals.

Tampa Bay looks a whole lot better than last week, when an ugly loss in San Francisco raised serious questions about whether the Bucs can be contenders in January.

There’s still a lot of game left to play, but the Bucs are looking good, and the Bengals need to bounce back if they want to hold onto their AFC North lead.

