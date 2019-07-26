Tom Brady found ways to support Patriots teammates despite day off from camp

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady didn't participate in drills during Friday's training camp practice at Gillette Stadium. It was just a day off for the 41-year-old veteran, but whether it was giving advice, taking part in a team penalty lap or helping out with the drills, he still found ways to support his teammates.

"He's doing a little bit of everything," Patriots wide receiver Phillip Dorsett told reporters. "Tom, he just loves football. He's out here just trying to do something. He's taking every mental rep. He just loves being out here with his guys."

Despite winning six Super Bowl titles and accomplishing everything possible as an NFL player, Brady is willing to do the little things in practice -- even when he's not actively participating -- to prepare for the new season.

"It makes you not take things for granted," Dorsett said. "You got a guy here in his 20th year and he's doing the little things. If a lot of dudes who look up to him see that, it's kind of inspirational. It doesn't get old to him, he doesn't get bored with it. You talk about a guy who's been doing it for 20 years. It's just amazing to see him come out here with a smile on his face everyday."

It's an important training camp for the Patriots and Brady. There are a lot of new faces on offense, particularly at the tight end position, where Matt LaCosse could find himself at No. 1 on the depth chart with Benjamin Watson suspended for the first four games of the regular season. Building team chemistry and getting on the same page are both vital.

"Any time Tom wants to give me advice, that's fine with me," LaCosse said. "He's pretty good at what he does, so it's nice to have him out here and see how involved he is with everybody. I think that's the best thing about him."

There are few, if any, leaders in pro football better than Brady. Whether he's on the field or on the sidelines, he's going to find a way to positively impact his teammates. Training camp is no exception.

"If he sees something, for sure, he's going to let someone know and whether it's a younger guy or a veteran guy, if there's something he sees and thinks we can do differently, he's going to speak up," Patriots running back Rex Burkhead said. "That's just the leadership he has and has always had, and when you have a guy that's played at his ability for so long, all you can do is learn from him."

