Tom Brady: Five-time MVP 'not opposed' to NFL return as emergency quarterback

Tom Brady retired for the second time in 2023 [Getty Images]

Tom Brady says he is "not opposed" to coming out of retirement for a second time to play in the NFL if called upon.

The 46-year-old quarterback retired in 2022, before reversing his decision only six weeks later in order to play a 23rd and final season in the NFL.

While seven-time Super Bowl winner Brady ruled out a full return, he said he would be open to playing again if a team needed an emergency quarterback.

"I'm not opposed to it," he told the DeepCut podcast.

In May 2023, Brady - who played for the New England Patriots for 20 years before spending his last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - reached an agreement with the Las Vegas Raiders to become part of the organisation's ownership group.

The NFL is yet to approve the agreement, and the league's approval could scupper any hopes of Brady returning.

"I don't know if they are going to let me [return as a player] if I become an owner of an NFL team," Brady said.

"I'm always going to be in good shape. I'll always be able to throw the ball.

"So, to come in for a little bit, like MJ [basketball legend Michael Jordan] coming back, I don't know if they would let me but I wouldn't be opposed to it."

Brady is the NFL's all-time regular-season leader in pass attempts (12,050), completions (7,753), passing yards (89,214) and touchdown passes (649).

His five most valuable player (MVP) awards is the most for any player in NFL history.