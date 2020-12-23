Tom Brady fires a shot at Tony Dungy, Colts

It’s great when pro athletes are as petty as the rest of us.

Proving yet again that NFL players and coaches are lying when they claim they don’t listen to outside noise, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacted to a claim from former Colts and Buccaneers coach Tony Dungy that Brady wasn’t one of the five toughest quarterbacks for his team to defend.

Appearing on Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe, Dungy put Brady at No. 6.

“Who I put ahead of Tom Brady,” Dungy said, “Aaron Rodgers, John Elway, Steve Young, guys who could move. Not to say Tom wasn’t great, but that extra dimension meant something to me.”

Brady reacted by retweeting the clip with a photo of the infamous Colt 2014 AFC Finalist banner.

While a hilarious peek into the mind of a man who supposedly is far above caring about such critiques, the gesture doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. Dungy retired after the 2008 season, and the Colts did a hard reset after 2011. Dungy is far less connected to the 2014 AFC Finalist than Brady’s current head coach, Bruce Arians, who served as the Colts’ offensive coordinator and interim head coach in 2012.

Adding to the intrigue of Brady’s tweet is the fact that it was the AFC Championship win over the Colts that sparked #DeflateGate, the air-pressure scandal that resulted in Brady eventually serving a four-game suspension.

