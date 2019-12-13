Tom Brady fired up on Instagram, quotes Mac Miller: 'Whole team about to figure it out'

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots have had quite the struggle as of late.

After back-to-back losses to the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs, the Pats have been trying to solve their offensive issues. Brady's latest Instagram post alludes to the Pats being ready to finish the season on a high note.

"Whole team about to figure out, ice cold that's what winters about," Brady captioned the photo, quoting the late Mac Miller.

New England is ready to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday amid another controversy over being involved in a videotaping scandal and investigation. The Patriots, at 10-3 and with a key AFC East showdown with the Buffalo Bills (9-4) looming on Dec. 21, will try first try and get back on track against the 1-12 Bengals Sunday in Cincinnati. It's important New England doesn't get caught looking ahead.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET in Cincinnati.

