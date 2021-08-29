Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady looks like he’s ready to pick up this season where he left off last season.

Brady, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, played very well in limited action in tonight’s preseason finale in Houston.

Leading the Buccaneers’ first-string offense on two touchdown drives, Brady completed 11 of 14 passes for 154 yards, with a touchdown pass and no interceptions. He left the game after that and was replaced by Blaine Gabbert, who promptly threw an interception.

Now 44 and the oldest player in the NFL, Brady doesn’t appear to be slowing down. His preseason play has been solid, his training camp has by all accounts gone well, and he looks ready to go when the regular season starts, in 12 days with the Buccaneers hosting the 2021 regular season opener against the Cowboys.

Tom Brady finishes the preseason strong originally appeared on Pro Football Talk