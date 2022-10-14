Tom Brady fined by NFL for kicking Grady Jarrett after controversial sack

NFL notified Buccaneers’ QB Tom Brady today that it is fining him $11,139 for kicking Grady Jarrett on the play in which the Falcons’ DL was penalized for unnecessary roughness, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 14, 2022

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady may have benefitted from the sack that led to a controversial roughing-the-passer call on Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett last week, but his reaction to the hit is costing him a few bucks.

Brady was fined by the NFL for kicking Jarrett after the play. He wasn’t penalized on the play, but the foul called on Jarrett helped seal the win for the Bucs, and led to much criticism from the rest of the NFL world.

Since the game, Brady has joked multiple times about the questionable call, poking fun at anyone who thinks he complains to the refs for calls all of the time.

