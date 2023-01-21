Tom Brady fined $16K for trying to trip safety Malik Hooker in playoff loss to Cowboys

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's week was already off to an unfortunate start when his Bucs took a 31-14 playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday. Now, the NFL interrupts his offseason with a $16,444 fine for attempting to trip Cowboys safety Malik Hooker during the wild-card elimination, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

#Bucs QB Tom Brady was fined $16,444 for unnecessary roughness for trying to trip #Cowboys S Malik Hooker on Monday night and C Ryan Jensen was fined $8,333.33 for unnecessary roughness on the same play. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2023

Brady tried the low slide tackle with the Buccaneers facing a 24-0 second-half deficit in the third quarter. Receiver Chris Godwin appeared to fumble on a completion from Brady. Hooker picked up the loose ball and returned it. At the end of the return, Brady slid feet-first into Hooker's legs before Julio Jones made the tackle.

After the play, officials threw a flag for unnecessary roughness — on Bucs center Ryan Jensen. He drew the flag for tussling with defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. away from the ball. Brady wasn't penalized, and the game carried on without further fallout from the play. Jensen was reportedly fined $8,333.33.

Brady's fine was likely more than Jensen's because the seven-time Super Bowl champion has committed a similar offense this season. In October, he was fined $11,139 for kicking Atlanta Falcons lineman Grady Jarrett during a game.

Brady had a tough season and the wild-card loss represented his struggles. Tampa Bay failed to score in the first half, and the veteran quarterback's performance led many to note that he appeared to be a year past his prime.

“Kind of typical how we played all year — inefficient in the passing game, not very good in the run game, so, it’s hard to beat good teams like that,” Brady said after the loss.

He's given no indication regarding his future to this point. He could stay in Tampa or explore options in Las Vegas, Miami, Tennessee or even in the broadcast booth.

When asked what was next, he said, “I’m going to go home and get a good night's sleep."