Tom Brady finally admits he didn't know it was fourth down during loss against Bears

It's tough to quibble with Tom Brady's performance last season. Brady threw 40 touchdowns against 12 interceptions and, despite a knee injury, led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory.

But there was at least one moment last season when Brady looked completely lost on the field. That would be during Week 5's 20-19 loss at the Chicago Bears. With the Buccaneers attempting a game-winning drive, Brady appeared to lose track of downs.

After throwing an incomplete pass on fourth down, Brady held up four fingers, indicating he believed the Buccaneers still had another play left. Brady didn't shed much light on the situation postgame, leaving it open to interpretation whether he made a huge error.

That changed Wednesday, as Brady admitted he messed up.

Brady shared videos on TikTok in which he's breaking down his plays from the 2020 season. When it comes to the Bears play, Brady admits he "thought it was the second-to-last chance" to extend the drive. He adds, "I don't think I've ever been as confused as I am in this moment right here" as the camera shows Brady looking befuddled on the field. He then mimics holding up four fingers before doing a facepalm.

Tom Brady looking to repeat with Bucs in 2021

While Brady had an excellent season — with the exception of that play — he did so despite a knee injury. Brady had surgery in the offseason, and is already dropping back and throwing. It's unclear how much Brady will do at the team's minicamp, but he's on track to be healthy once the 2021 regular season begins.

Oddsmakers at BetMGM like Brady's chances of leading the Bucs back to the Super Bowl. The Buccaneers are listed at +275 to win the NFC in 2021, the best odds of any team in the division.

