Tom Brady’s final TD pass football hits auction block

Have to wonder if Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans will jump into the battle for this football since he is at the root of the auction. Nah….

The 435th and final — for now — touchdown pass thrown by Tom Brady to Evans is up for auction via Lelands.

The opening bid is a tidy $100,000. There are more than 24 days left to bid on the football that was thrown in the Bucs’ playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 23, 2022.

Per Lelands: