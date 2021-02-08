The dust has settled on Tom Brady‘s first-year compensation in Tampa Bay. And Brady ended up doing pretty well.

Winning the Super Bowl unlocked one final $500,000 payment for Brady, pushing his total compensation for 2020 to $28.625 million.

Qualifying for the playoffs and winning the Super Bowl resulted in $2.25 million for Brady. Brady also has added $1.125 million by finishing in the top five in touchdown passes and passing yards.

His salary for 2020 was $15 million, with a $10 million roster bonus paid in March.

Brady has the same compensation package and incentives for 2021, the last year of his current contract. With Brady showing no sign of slowing down, it could be prudent for the Bucs to extend the contract, convert a large chunk of the $25 million salary/roster bonus to a signing bonus, which would knock down his cap number in what will most likely be a depressed cap year.

Tom Brady’s final 2020 earnings: $28.375 million originally appeared on Pro Football Talk