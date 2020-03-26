Tom Brady files to trademark slogan Bucs used to celebrate his arrival in Tampa Bay

Tom Brady’s last trademark filing was denied.

That’s not stopping him from trying again. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is looking to lock down the rights to a phrase his new team used to mark his arrival from New England: “TB X TB.”

The Bucs used the slogan on a March 20 Twitter post featuring a hype video touting Brady signing with the team.

TB ✖️ TB pic.twitter.com/oyzSdNn1ZE — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 20, 2020

That same day, his agency Yee & Dubin Sports, LLC filed a trademark request with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for “TB X TB” for use on shirts, T-shirts, pants, shorts, sweatshirts, sweaters, jerseys, sleepwear, athletic tops and bottoms and headwear, according to multiple reports.

The slogan would presumably be used on Brady’s TB12 branded apparel.

Tom Brady's surely hoping this trademark filing goes better than his last. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Who came up with the slogan?

It’s not clear if the filing was made in coordination with the Bucs, as they used the slogan first. Here’s guessing his new team isn’t looking for legal beef with its new star, regardless.

Brady filed to trademark “Tom Terrific” in 2019, an effort the USPTO denied in deference to Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver, who has long been associated with the nickname.

