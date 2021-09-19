Tom Brady’s fifth touchdown, Matt Ryan pick six give Buccaneers 41-25 lead

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Myles Simmons
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Falcons had life after cutting Tampa Bay’s lead to three late in the third quarter.

It didn’t last long.

After the Falcons cut Tampa Bay’s lead to three points, quarterback Tom Brady and the Bucs offense marched down the field to score a touchdown. Receiver Chris Godwin got the score, coming down with a 12-yard reception in the end zone. That gave Brady five touchdown passes on the day — tying Tampa Bay’s franchise record.

Then the Buccaneers got their dagger. Quarterback Matt Ryan threw his second interception of the day. Safety
Mike Edwards tipped a pass intended for Russell Gage and picked it off, returning it to the house.

Ryan Succop sent the extra point off the left upright to keep the score at 41-25. But with just under seven minutes left in the contest, Atlanta has a lot of work to do to come back in this game.

Tom Brady’s fifth touchdown, Matt Ryan pick six give Buccaneers 41-25 lead originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Falcons cut Buccaneers lead to 28-25 late in the third quarter

    The Falcons are not dead yet. Though Atlanta was down 28-10 early on in the third quarter, the team has scored a pair of touchdowns and a two-point conversion to cut Tampa Bay’s lead to 28-25. A facemask penalty put the Falcons at Tampa Bay’s 7-yard line. On the next play, quarterback Matt Ryan avoided [more]

  • Derrick Henry TD keeps Titans within striking distance

    The Titans have been playing from behind for most of Sunday’s game in Seattle, but the Seahawks haven’t been able to put the game away yet. Derrick Henry broke loose for a 60-yard touchdown with just over 12 minutes to play to cut Seattle’s lead to 30-23. It was Henry’s second touchdown run of the [more]

  • How to watch Buccaneers vs. Falcons with channel, live stream info

    Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are back in action Sunday with a Week 2 game against the Falcons. Here's info on where to watch the game on TV, how to live stream and more.

  • Rob Gronkowski matches former Patriot tight end Ben Coates for touchdown mark

    Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski matched another former franchise legend for games with consecutive touchdown catches Sunday.

  • Brady has 276 yards, 5 TDs; Buccaneers rout Falcons 48-25

    Tom Brady threw for 276 yards and five touchdowns, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers extend their winning streak to a franchise-record 10 consecutive games with a 48-25 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Brady improved to 9-0 lifetime against the Falcons (0-2), who’ve lost seven in a row going back to last season, with three of those setbacks coming against the Bucs (2-0), who’ve outscored their NFC South rivals 124-62 over the past 10 quarters of those outings. Rob Gronkowski caught a pair of TD passes for the third straight game, including the Super Bowl, as he and Brady continued to climb the career list for regular-season TDs by a passing duo with 88 — one behind Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates for second place behind Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison (112).

  • Tom Brady matches Dan Marino for consecutive games with four or more TD passes

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is off to his best start ever at age 44.

  • Eagles' Brandon Graham injured vs. 49ers, is done for the season; Brandon Brooks also hurt

    The Eagles suffered a big blow with injuries on offensive and defensive line. Brandon Graham is done for the season, and Brandon Brooks is also hurt.

  • This guy left it all on the field before the Bucs and Falcons even arrived

    TAMPA — Tom Brady and Matt Ryan emerged from their respective tunnels Sunday with no hope of achieving the weekend’s top conversion rate at Raymond James Stadium. That distinction belonged to Wayne Ward, the venue’s 52-year-old turf and grounds manager. Under severe meteorological duress, Ward and his staff still converted the field — replacing USF’s painted logos with Tampa Bay’s — with a few ...

  • Buccaneers lead Falcons 21-10 at halftime

    The Buccaneers weren’t having much trouble with the Falcons, but a sequence inside two minutes allowed the Falcons to cut Tampa Bay’s lead to 21-10. The Falcons had the ball with 22 seconds left on their own 49-yard line. Quarterback Matt Ryan appeared to be strip-sacked, with linebacker Devin White picking up the loose ball [more]

  • NASCAR TV Schedule: Sept. 20-26, 2021

    Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule. Note: All times are ET. MORE: How to find NBCSN | Get the NBC Sports App | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App Monday, Sept. 20 6 p.m., NASCAR […]

  • Tampa Bay's other GOAT: Rob Gronkowski is on a tear to start the season

    Rob Gronkowski is still apparently in his prime.

  • Tom Brady matches Jameis Winston with five touchdown passes in Week 2

    Jameis Winston threw five touchdown passes in Week 1. Perhaps Tom Brady noticed?

  • Tom Brady throws five TDs, Mike Edwards scores two pick-sixes in 48-25 victory

    Late in the third quarter, the Falcons scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion to cut the Buccaneers’ lead to 28-25. At that point, it looked like Atlanta had Tampa Bay on its heels. But that feeling didn’t last long. Quarterback Tom Brady threw his fifth touchdown pass of the day early in the fourth [more]

  • Cowboys zap Chargers with Greg Zuerlein's last-second 56-yard field goal for first win of season

    The Cowboys avoided their first 0-2 start to a season since 2010 thanks to a last-minute drive and key field goal by Greg Zuerlein.

  • Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Bosa lead 49ers past Eagles 17-11

    Garoppolo threw one touchdown pass and ran in for a score, leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 17-11 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Nick Bosa had two sacks and San Francisco’s stingy defense shut down Jalen Hurts a week after Philadelphia dominated Atlanta in a 32-6 win.

  • 10 things we learned from Nebraska's loss to Oklahoma

    Here are 10 of our biggest takeaways from Nebraska's 23-16 loss to No. 3 Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon.

  • Kicker Nick Folk breaks Patriots record for consecutive field goals made

    Patriots kicker Nick Folk set an impressive team record in Sunday's Week 2 game against the rival Jets in New York.

  • What happened on Florida's failed two-point attempt?

    In speaking about Saturday’s narrow 31-29 loss to Alabama, coach Dan Mullen emphasized the importance of the “little things.” Jones also offered additional insight from the field about what went wrong on the conversion.

  • Seahawks, Titans head to overtime

    There were a couple of points in Sunday’s game when it looked like the Seahawks might put the Titans away by a comfortable margin, but neither a 15-point halftime lead nor a 14-point fourth quarter lead proved to be enough to put things out of reach. Derrick Henry ran for a 60-yard touchdown to cut [more]

  • Greg Zuerlein’s 56-yard field goal on final play gives Cowboys 20-17 win

    The Chargers couldn’t get out of their own way Sunday. They had two touchdowns called back by penalties in addition to a negated 31-yard reception and ended up with 12 penalties for 99 yards. They missed a field goal, and they threw two interceptions in scoring range. The Cowboys escaped with a 20-17 victory on [more]