How Tom Brady feels about Cam Newton reportedly joining Patriots

Out with one former NFL MVP, in with another.

The Patriots reportedly signed Cam Newton to a one-year contract Sunday, bringing the free-agent quarterback in to compete with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer after Tom Brady left New England for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March.

So, what does Brady think of the Patriots signing the 2015 NFL MVP to replace him?

Here's what the 42-year-old QB commented on the NFL's Instagram post announcing the Newton news:

Tom Brady IG

"@underarmour QBs 💯💯" Brady wrote in a nod to both quarterbacks sharing Under Armour as a sponsor. (Fun fact: Newton's first commercial was an Under Armour spot with Brady in Aug. 2011.)

The Patriots are entering uncharted waters with Newton: If he beats out Stidham for the starting QB job, he'll be New England's first starting signal-caller who wasn't homegrown since 1993.

Even if Newton doesn't catch on in New England, the Patriots already have made history.

While Newton's talent is undeniable -- he's a three-time Pro Bowler and former Heisman Trophy winner who's 2-0 against the Patriots -- the 31-year-old's health remains a question mark after he missed 14 games last season due to a foot injury.

We'd say Newton could take some training tips from his Patriots predecessor -- but the Bucs QB isn't exactly a great role model at the moment.

