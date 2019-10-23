How Tom Brady feels about being mic'd up in wake of Sam Darnold fiasco

New England Patriots fans won't want to hear this, but Tom Brady can sympathize with the New York Jets' quarterback.

Sam Darnold admitted to "seeing ghosts" during his dreadful performance against the Patriots on Monday night -- an admission that reached millions of ears because ESPN had the Jets QB mic'd up for the game.

Brady has been mic'd up several times over his lengthy NFL career but said Wednesday he no longer seeks out the opportunity.

"It's not typically something that I do," Brady told WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show." "I kind of leave that for other guys to have opportunities for them to get some of the things that quarterbacks usually get."

And in the wake of #GhostGate -- in which many believe NFL Films hung Darnold out to dry by airing his vulnerable remark -- Brady added he hasn't particularly enjoyed his own experiences being wired for sound.

"I definitely think you're aware of it. I think for the most part, you're focused on the game, but it is a little different," Brady said. "The pack that they put on you can be a little cumbersome for me."

Aside from general discomfort, Brady -- like Darnold -- would prefer his interactions with teammates and coaches remain private.

"You have a very intimate relationship with players you play with," Brady added. "Things that are said in the heat of the moment, for people to take those out of context, not understanding the emotional part of the sport, they get taken the wrong way. So, that's just part of entertainment. That's just what they're trying to do with those media types of things.

"I think for me during game day, it's just best for me to focus on my job, what I need to do, not add anything extra to what my obligations already are, which is to go out there and be a great player for my team."

In short: Don't expect to hear Brady mic'd up anytime soon, especially Darnold's incident Monday night.

