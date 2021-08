Tampa Bay Times, St. Petersburg, Fla.

TAMPA — By the sound of his voice, Tom Brady may need to go to a silent count. Following practice Thursday, the Bucs quarterback wasn’t hoarsing around. Physically, he said, he’s never felt better heading into the preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. But audibly, Brady may need to show some improvement before Saturday’s game. “I can’t get it back,” Brady said in a raspy voice. “I ...